Affordable Nokia 2.4 might launch in India in late November

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 were launched back in September in the UK. Currently, smartphones are available only in select countries. A new report claims the Nokia 2.4 will launch in India.

A report from MySmartPrice suggests that the Nokia 2.4 will launch in India soon. According to the source, the Nokia 2.4 will be official in India by the end of November, which is not too away. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Nokia 2.4 along with the Nokia 3.4 is currently listed on the official Nokia India website and we had reported the sam back in September.

Nokia’s latest budget devices the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 made their global debut a couple of months back. As of now, the report doesn't have any information regarding the Nokia 3.4 launch. But, since the device is already listed on the site, the Nokia 3.4 might also launch alongside the Nokia 2.4.

Nokia 2.4 specs

The more affordable Nokia 2.4 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB on internal storage. You are looking at a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. In the optics department, the Nokia 2.4 offers a 13MP main camera that's paired with a 2MP depth-sensing shooter. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. There’s a 4,500mAh battery inside to keep the device running. It comes with a 5W charger and micro USB port. The colour options are the same as the Nokia 3.4 above.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia 3.4 specs

Powering the Nokia 3.4 is the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device sports a 6.39-inch HD+ screen. To the rear, you get a circular camera module which brings triple camera stack with 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. There is an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

Powering the internals is a 4,000mAh battery which can be juice up with a Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Both smartphones feature a dedicated Google Assistant buttons which have been part of Nokia's recent line-up.

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at £119 in the UK which is roughly around Rs 11,200 and the Nokia 2.4 is priced at £99 which translates to around Rs 9,300. As of now, we do not have the launch date and we should hear more on that in the coming days.