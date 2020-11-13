Nokia's new feature phones support Google Assistant, WhatsApp, YouTube and more

Nokia 800 4G and Nokia 6300 4G are the new feature phones from HMD Global. These phones offer many modern apps and features such as Google Assistant, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, and more.

The Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G are classic phones with Candy bar design and made up of polycarbonate shell. The phones are powered by Qualcomm chipset and run on KaiOS. The Nokia 8000 4G comes in classy metalized chrome midframe finish while the Nokia 6300 4G is inspired by the original Nokia 6300.

(Image credit: HMD Global)

Exact availability of the phones is still unknown and HMD Global has confirmed that these devices will be available only in selected markets. Currently, there is no news on the India launch and availability.

Nokia 8000 4G

(Image credit: HMD Global)

The Nokia 8000 4G is a classic feature phone from HMD Global. It has a 2.8-inch QVGA display and offers a physical keypad. Apart from the standard 12 keypad layout, the device also offers six shortcut buttons at the top and a D-pad for navigating.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8000 4G is powered by Snapdragon 210 processor and paired with 512MB of RAM 4GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot which can take up to 32GB. The handset runs on KaiOS and even has access to Google Assistant, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Maps. You can also discover more apps in the App store.

This feature phone is packed with a 1500mAh battery and can be charged via micro USB interface. For optics, you get a 2MP shooter at the rear with an LED flash. Other features of the Nokia 8000 4G include 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM radio, A-GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Needless to say, as the name suggests, these phones are 4G capable as well as support Wi-Fi and Hotspot.

The Nokia 8000 4G is available in four colour options - Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz. It is priced at € 79 which is around Rs 7,000.

Nokia 6300 4G

(Image credit: HMD Global)

e Nokia 6300 4G features a slightly smaller 2.4-inch QVGA display. Apart from the display size most of the specification is similar to the Nokia 8000 4G. You get Snapdragon 210, apps support, Google Assistant, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It even has the same 1500mAh battery.

Instead of a 2MP shooter, the Nokia 6300 4G comes with a VGA camera. It measures at 131.4 x 53.0 x 13.7 mm and weighs 104.7 grams. The Nokia Nokia 6300 4G comes in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White colour options and is priced at € 49 which is roughly Rs 4,300.