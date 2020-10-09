Nokia reveals Android 11 roadmap for its smartphones

HMD Global has announced its roadmap to roll out the latest version of Android, the Android 11 to its smartphones. Google released the Android devices to Pixel devices last month and soon after that, many OEMs started pushing out Beta versions to their smartphones. Now, HMD Global has confirmed that 14 Nokia smartphones will get the Android 11 update.

Starting from Q4 2020, the Nokia smartphones will start receiving the Android 11 update. The older devices are scheduled to get the update in Q2 2021. The first set of devices from the company that will get the Android 11 update includes the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 2.2

We’re very excited to announce our #Android11 upgrade roadmap! 🥳 We’ve released over 1000 updates in the past 3 years as part of our Pure, Secure and Up-To-Date pledge, keeping your device safe and protected with the latest Android releases. Here’s to the next 1000! pic.twitter.com/GJ7RsDImfqOctober 8, 2020

Here’s how the HMD Global has planned the rollout for the Android 11 update. The company has planned to roll out in four phases.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 9 PureView

What's new in Android 11

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The new mobile OS is built on tip of six core pillars - Conversation, Content capture, Predictive tools, Accessibility, Device Control, and Privacy and security. The security feature includes mostly includes app permissions. You will be able to offer apps one-time permissions that only apply while the app is running in the foreground. This also means that apps can no longer have access to your location, microphone, or camera in the background.

Chat bubbles feature for all the conversations will give you Facebook Messenger feel. The media controls now sit in the notifications shade and will support multiple streams at once by swiping. The notifications from messaging apps will be grouped into a conversations section that will appear above and separate from other notifications. This can make it easier to keep up with ongoing conversations.

The new power button menu will offer quick controls over smart home devices without needing to launch individual apps. This can be accessed by long-pressing the power button.