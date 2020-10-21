Nokia brings two new feature phones with 4G VoLTE support in India

HMD Global has announced two new classic feature phones in India. The company has unveiled Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature phone with VoLTE capabilities in India.

The Nokia 215 4G is priced at Rs 2,949 while the Nokia 225 4G is priced at Rs 3,499. Both the phones will be available via online starting October 23 and they will be available at offline stores starting November 6.

In terms of colour options, the Nokia 215 4G is available in three colour options - Black, Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and the Nokia 225 4G is available in Black and Cyan Green colour options.

As hinted by the name itself, the key highlight of the feature phones is the 4G capabilities. It also comes with support for VoLTE. With 4G VoLTE, these phones will offer clearer call quality, web surfing, social media, and multiplayer gaming.

The Nokia 215 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA LCD screen and is built with a polycarbonate body with a curved back to offer better grip. The device weighs just 90.1 grams. The handset is powered by Unisoc UMS9117 chipset paired with 64MP of RAM and 128MB of internal storage. You get microSD card slot which supports up to 32GB.

The device is backed by a 1150mAh battery which can be recharged via micro USB port. You get dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM radio. However, there is no camera on the Nokia 215 4G.

The Nokia 225 4G is very similar to the Nokia 215 4G but a couple of additional features. Firstly, there is a VGA rear camera onboard and you also get apps like Facebook and Snake game. There is also try-and-buy games options with the Nokia 225 4G. Apart from these two features, everything else remains the same.