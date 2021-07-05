Noise ColorFit Ultra with a large display, 60 sports mode launching soon in India

Noise ColorFit Ultra will be the next smartwatch from India’s top wearable brand, Noise. The company that just unveiled ColorFit Qube Smartwatch a few days back will be launching a more premium smartwatch in India soon.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch will be launched on Amazon soon and some of the specs and features of the same are already live on Amazon’s landing page. Going by the specs and features, the Noise ColorFit Ultra will be a budget smartwatch. Here is what the Noise ColorFit Ultra brings to the table.

Noise ColorFit Ultra specs and features

The Noise ColorFit Ultra for starters comes with a large 1.75-inch TruView colour display with 320 x 385 pixels resolution which is 78% bigger screen compared to the ColorFit Pro 2. For context, the ColorFit Pro 2 comes with a 1.3-inch LCD display. The smartwatch also comes with multiple watch face support. The wearable is listed on Amazon in three colour options 一 blue, white, and black.

Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a large 1.75-inch display (Image credit: Amazon)

The smart wearable also comes with a heart rate monitor to keep a check on the vitals and it also comes with a SpO2 sensor to measure blood-oxygen levels 一 this feature comes in pretty handy at times. Apart from these two health-oriented sensors, the ColorFit Ultra can also keep a track of steps taken, calories burnt, and the watch overall can track 60 sports modes.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra is made up of an aluminium alloy body which adds a bit of premium touch to the wearable. There is a single button on the side which comes that can be used for navigating across UI and performing multiple tasks.

Noise ColorFit Ultra price in India and availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra price in India is yet to be announced, however, the availability of the watch is already confirmed. The Noise ColorFit Ultra will be available on Amazon when it launches and it will be part of Amazon Specials. Going by the company track record and the current set of specs, we can expect the Noise ColorFit Ultra price to be around the Rs 5,000 mark.

