Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch with up to 7 days battery life launched

Noise ColorFit Qube is the latest budget smartwatch in the town. The latest smartwatch from the house of India’s popular smart wearable brand, Noise will go on sale in India next week.

The Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch is priced under Rs 3,000 and comes with features like a heart rate sensor, a touch screen display, one-week battery life, multiple sports modes, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch price in India and availability

The Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,499 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting from July 6. The smartwatch is available in black and pink colour options.

Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch features and specs

The Noise ColorFit Qube comes with a square display spanning 1.4-inch with a 240 x 240 pixels resolution. It has a curved display and a TFT panel. The smartwatch also supports cloud-based watch faces which means you’ll be able to play with multiple collections with the companion application. It comes with a single button on the side.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

In terms of connectivity, the Noise ColorFit Qube harnesses Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible with both Android and iOs devices using the NoiseFit Track application. The watch weighs just 32 grams and comes in black and pink colour options.

The Noise ColorFit Qube comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor to keep track of your vitals and the Flipkart listing even says the watch can track blood pressure. Notably, the wearable misses out on the SpO2 sensor. Apart from that, you get the usual slew of functionalities which includes steps count, calories burnt, sleep tracking, distance, and exercise records.

The smart wearable can track multiple sports modes including cycling, walking, yoga, treadmill, running, hiking, spinning, and climbing. In terms of smart features, the Noise ColorFit Qube offers push notifications from paired devices, camera control, music control, weather info, stopwatch, find my phone, alarm, and timer.

Lastly, in terms of battery life, the button on the side of the ColorFit Qube is rated to last up to seven days and it takes 150 minutes to charge the smartwatch from 0 to 100%.

