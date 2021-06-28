BoAt Xtend smartwatch with built-in Alexa launched for Rs 2,999

BoAt Xtend price in India has been revealed. The BoAt Xtend budget smartwatch is one of the cheapest wearables in India with a built-in voice assistant.

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch was listed on Amazon a couple of weeks ago with all the specs and features. However, the price of the smartwatch was not revealed. Now, we have got the information about the pricing of the BoAt Xtend smartwatch.

BoAt Xtend price in India and availability

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and the wearable will be available in pitch black, deep blue, sandy cream, and olive green colour options. The listing also mentions that this is a special launch price which means the price will go up after a few days.

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch is expected to go on sale in India later this week, but there is no official word on the exact availability yet.

BoAt Xtend smartwatch specs and features

(Image credit: BoAt)

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch offers a 1.69-inch LCD colour screen - it is a touch screen display and comes with an auto-brightness sensor. The watch supports over 50 watch faces which can be synced via the BoAt wave application. It is also 5ATM water resistance rated.

The star of the show is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With the help of Alexa, you will be able to set alarms, set reminders, alarms, answering queries, weather forecast, live cricket scores, and much more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

At the heart, the BoAt Xtend smartwatch is a fitness tracker with the usual slew of features like steps counter, calories burnt, etc. It also supports 14 sports mode Indoor walking, outdoor walking, hiking, cycling, yoga, open water swimming, workout, pool swimming, indoor running, cricket, rowing, elliptical, spinning bike, and outdoor running.

In terms of health features, you are getting breathing exercise, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor, sleep monitoring. Other features include music control, notification alerts, find my phone, DND mode, and weather. In the battery department, the watch packs in a 300mAh battery unit which is rated to last for a week.

