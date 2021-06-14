BoAt Xtend smartwatch with built-in Alexa launching in India soon

Accessory maker BoAt entered the smartwatch market in India late last year with its affordable smartwatches. Currently, the company has launched about four smartwatches. Soon, the BoAt Xtend will join the smartwatch portfolio.

BoAt Xtend is confirmed to launch in India soon as the next smartwatch from the brand. The Amazon listing for the same is already live and most of the specs and features of the wearable is also now out. The budget smartwatch will be sold as an Amazon special product and the pricing along with the sale date is expected to be announced soon.

BoAt Xtend features and specs

The key feature that the Amazon listing reveals is that the BoAt Xtend is that the smartwatch will come with a built-in smart assistant with the inclusion of Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The teaser confirms the Alexa smart assistant will be able to help you with setting reminders, alarms, answering queries, weather forecast, live cricket scores, and much more.

The BoAt Xtend comes with a 1.69-inch LCD colour screen - it is a touch screen display and comes with auto-brightness sensors as well as a brightness level adjustment feature. The watch supports over 50 watch faces which can be synced via the BoAt wave application.

The BoAt Xtend smartwatch is a fitness tracker at its core with support for 14 sports mode Indoor walking, outdoor walking, hiking, cycling, yoga, open water swimming, workout, pool swimming, indoor running, cricket, rowing, elliptical, spinning bike, and outdoor running. Additionally, you also get the usual slew of features like steps counter, calories burnt, etc.

As for the health features, you are getting guided meditative breathing, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 monitor blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep monitoring with detailed analysis on deep sleep, light sleep, and awake time. In terms of smart features, there is music control, notification alerts, find my phone, DND mode, and weather. It is also 5ATM water resistance rated.

On a single charge, the BoAt Xtend is rated to last up to seven days of battery life normal usage, up to five days of battery with heavy use. It packs in a 3000mAh battery unit.

BoAt Xtend price in India

The BoAt Xtend comes in four colour options - Pitch black, deep blue, sandy cream, olive green. The company is yet to announce the price of the device, but looking at the specs, it should be around Rs 5,000. The device will be sold on Amazon. View Deal

