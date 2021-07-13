Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch launched: 1.75-inch display, 60 sports mode, and more

Noise ColorFit Ultra price in India has been revealed today. The company’s latest budget smartwatch was listed on Amazon a few days back and now the company has announced the sale date along with the pricing.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra is a budget smartwatch with a lot of features packed in. With sub Rs 5,000 pricing, the ColorFit Ultra will rival the Amazfit Bip U Pro, Realme Watch S, and more. Here is what the newest wearable from the house of Noise offers.

Noise ColorFit Ultra price in India and availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,499 and will go on sale via Amazon starting at 10 am on Jul 16, 2021. The wearable is available in blue, white, and black colour options.

Noise ColorFit Ultra specs and features

The star of the show here is the large display, the Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a 1.75-inch TruView colour display with 320 x 385 pixels resolution, a 78% bigger screen compared to the ColorFit Pro 2 (1.3”). The ColorFit Ultra will come in three colour options 一 blue, white, and black. You also get support for multiple watch faces via the companion app.

Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a large 1.75-inch display (Image credit: Amazon)

The wearable is made up of an aluminium alloy body and you get a single button on the side which can be used for navigating across UI and performing multiple tasks. In terms of health suite, the Noise ColorFit Ultra comes with a heart rate monitor that monitors vitals 24/7. A SpO2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen levels and it can also track the menstrual cycle.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon)

As for the fitness tracking, the ColorFit Ultra can also keep a track of steps taken, calories burnt, and the watch overall can track 60 sports modes. Some sports modes include indoor fitness, yoga, rowing, ballet, cricket, basketball, badminton, zumba, and more.

In terms of battery life, the Noise ColorFit Ultra is rated to last up to 9 days between charge cycles. The watch also comes with a bunch of smart features including the ability to check notifications from the phone and respond to them via the watch itself (limited options), calls and SMS alerts, screen lock, and even stock market updates(via OTA).

Other features include IP68 dust and water resistance, NoiseFit app support, sleep monitoring which records your REM and sleep cycle, and stress monitoring.

