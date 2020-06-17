New Xiaomi smartphone with a 33W charger spotted - Is it the Redmi K40?

Xiaomi comes out with a ton of smartphones under various brands like Mi, Redmi and Poco which means that even flagship devices have a shorter life cycle compared to the likes of Apple's iPhone or Samsung’s Galaxy flagships.

Around a year back, in May 2019, we saw the introduction of a budget flagship series under Redmi brand – the Redmi K20 series that included two smartphones the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Just after 6 months or so, the K30 series got announced in China, while we got the Redmi K30 as Poco X2 in India in February this year. And is the rumours are to be believed, the Redmi K30 Pro may launch in India as the Poco F2 Pro, the company has already started working on the next iteration – Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40 or Mi CC10?

Reports suggest that new device with a model number M2006J10C has been spotted on the Chinese certification site, 3C could be the upcoming Redmi K40 smartphone. The listing also reveals that the phone may ship with an MDY-11-EX charger and that the phone may come with 5G connectivity.

This is the same 33W fast charger that was shipped along with the current Redmi flagship, Redmi K30 Pro. Hence there is a strong probability that this new device could be a Redmi K40. However, other reports suspect that this could also be a Mi CC10, a successor of Mi CC9 that is also due for an update.

In any case, since the phone is already listed on the 3C certification site, it may launch soon in China. As of now, we have very limited information about this device and Xiaomi’s plan, hence let’s wait till we get some more information.