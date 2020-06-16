The next Poco phone to launch in less than a month in India

Poco has been in the news even since the brand was brought back to life after over a year of dormancy. It's only second phone the Poco X2, a rebadged Redmi K30, was launched after almost a year and a half after the Poco F1 debuted in August 2018.

However, sweeping aside the period of lull, the company plans to launch a pair of truly wireless earbuds and has teased about the launch of another smartphone in the country via a video that looked like a desperate attempt to make itself look like a “desi” brand.

The next Poco



Further, Poco India’s General manager, C Manmohan has hinted that the company is readying itself for another smartphone launch within a month, reports Hindustan Times. The company aims to bring a smartphone each in different price ranges, Manmohan was quoted as saying.

This is the same strategy that most Chinese smartphone companies follow. Xiaomi has various devices under different brands like Mi, Redmi and now Poco. Similarly, Oppo releases phones under Oppo, OnePlus and Realme branding while Vivo has recently added iQoo under its kitty in India.

Poco F2 Pro or Poco M2 Pro?

Going by the previous reports, it looks like Poco may have another smartphone in its repertoire that is ready for launch. The Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi’s website sometime back and while the listing was taken down, it did give users a hint about a new lineup apart from the F and X range of smartphones.

Similarly, the Poco F2 Pro, a rebadged Redmi K20 Pro, was launched in the global markets recently. Even that smartphone is rumoured to make its way to the Indian shores as a successor of Poco F1, however, there is no concrete information around it as of now.

In any case, the next month and a half will be very exciting for the Indian consumers leaving them spoilt for choice as companies get into overdrive after a pandemic-induced dull period. As for Poco, let us wait for official details about the upcoming Poco device.