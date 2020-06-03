Poco teases launch of the “next Poco for India”

As an aftereffect of the coronavirus led lockdown and heightened tensions along the Indo-China border, a boycott Chinese products campaign started trending on social media sites. This was further fueled when influencers and celebrities also voiced their opinion around banning Chinese companies or products and promoting homegrown solutions.

Technology companies especially Chinese smartphone brands that have already been reeling under immense pressure because of the disastrous initial few months have been the soft target of this hyper-nationalist sentiment. One look at the company or their executives’ social media handles can reveal the amount of hatred spewed by people from across the country.

With a dream of serving Indian consumers, @IndiaPOCO was born 2 years ago in Delhi, India.We took ahead the #MakeInIndia initiative by making products and services that are crafted for India.We were, are and will always be #POCOForIndia! pic.twitter.com/RfC6Ew0kOjJune 3, 2020

However, brushing these sentiments aside, Poco, an offshoot of Xiaomi, has launched a new campaign called Poco for India. This carefully designed campaign takes you through different cities, landmarks, people of different religions, festivals and celebrations while trying to connect with both the nationalist sentiment as well as the country’s youth.

At first glance, this campaign video along with the updated banners on its official Twitter as well as Facebook accounts looks like an attempt to establish Poco as a brand dedicated to the Indian market and users. However, the video ends with a statement, “The next Poco for India coming soon” hinting towards an upcoming product.

Poco F2 Pro or Poco Pop Buds ?

At this point, no one apart from the company knows any details about what the new product could be. It could very well be the almost mythical successor of Poco F1 or even a pair of TWS earbuds – Poco Pop Buds or the mysterious device that was spotted on Xiaomi's site a few days back.

To recall, the company launched the Poco F2 Pro, which is a re-badged Redmi K30 Pro 5G, sometime back in overseas markets. It comes with flagship internals like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the other hand, Poco crowdsourced the name of its upcoming TWS through a Twitter poll where it asked the fans to choose a name for the upcoming product in the audio category, thus the name Poco Pop Buds came into being.

Anyway, since information about the upcoming product is hard to come by, let us wait, and try not to speculate too much on the riddles the campaign video that distances the company from the “Chinese” tag throws up.