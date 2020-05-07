Poco F2 Pro to launch on May 12, pricing revealed

The new Poco F2 Pro which came into existence just a couple of weeks ago is now set for the launch next week. It looks like Poco has confirmed the launch of Poco F2 Pro officially for the Spanish market and sent out the invites.

The Poco F2 will be unveiled on May 12 in Spain, according to a report from 91mobiles . The report also reveals many more details of the device including the price, storage options, and colours of the Poco F2 Pro.

The Poco F2 Pro will come in four colour options - white, blue, grey, and purple. These are the same colours that the Redmi K30 Pro comes in China, which gives us a little hint that the Poco F2 Pro will be rebadged Redmi K30 Pro for the global market, as suggested previously.

Poco F2 Pro expected price

The Poco F2 Pro is suggested to be priced at EUR 570, which is approximately Rs 46,800 for the 128GB variant. There is no word on the other variants as of now.

The Poco F2 Pro was already listed at a Chinese retailer a few days back. The listing stated a notch-less “true full screen” display, which is an indication that it will have a pop-up selfie camera instead of a punch-hole. As per the listing, the Poco F2 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The listing also said the device will feature “most powerful chipset” alongside a Snapdragon logo, implying that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. In China, the Redmi K30 Pro also brought UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM, along with 5G support.

If the listing details and the current report turn out to be true, then the Poco F2 Pro will be same as the Redmi K30 Pro.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)