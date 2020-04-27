Could the POCO F2 Pro just be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro?

It seems that the fear of many POCO fans might just come true as the Redmi K30 Pro (code-name “lmi”) was listed on Google Play’s certified devices with the model name “Poco F2 Pro”. The Redmi K30 Pro has launched in China and is yet to launch globally.

Ever since the Redmi K30 was rebranded as the Poco X2 in India, fans have been divided on the fate of the Poco F2. Some have presumed that POCO will eventually just rebrand the Redmi K30’s bigger sibling as the Poco F2. And while the certification is for Poco F2 Pro, the Poco F2 could very well be a 4G variant of the Redmi K30 Pro.

It really looks like the Redmi K30 Pro will be rebranded as the POCO F2 ("Pro"). Google Play's list of supported devices just updated with the following listing.Just as we expected: https://t.co/OYWU53hVDX pic.twitter.com/rxSxsgWY58April 26, 2020

However, as a previous finding from XDA-Developers points out, there’s a Redmi K30 Pro variant codenamed “lmiin“ with “in” and “lmiinpro“ (Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition) certified as well with the Redmi branding intact. This leads us to presume that the Redmi K30 Pro will not be rebranded in India, but it could be renamed as Poco F2 Pro globally.

This conclusion sits well with POCO India Chief Mr C. Manmohan’s recent comments that the Poco F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. This was reportedly said during a Zoom meeting during the continuing lockdown. However, there’s a lot of confusion regarding the highly anticipated flagship Poco series and it looks like things will get more cloudy before they get clear.

Meanwhile, the global social media accounts of the brand have also slightly changed their wording from “POCOPHONE” to “POCO”.

As of now, there are no details about the launch of any of these devices either in India or globally. India is still under lockdown and it looks like it might even get extended in the coming weeks.