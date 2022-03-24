Motorola Edge 30 grabs mandatory certifications as it inches towards the launch

Audio player loading…

Motorola’s latest phone Moto Edge 30 Pro arrived last month, however, without the stock variant. Now the same Moto Edge 30 is expected to launch soon as the phone is gradually collecting all the mandatory certifications ahead of the launch.

The upcoming phone was spotted on NBTC’s website recently. Prior to this, the phone made its presence felt on the TDRA database, Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, and GeekBench. This not only means that the phone has almost completed the certification round barring an odd approval or two but its key specifications have also been revealed ahead of the launch.

The NBTC certification corroborated with the previous listings and confirms that the phone might come with a model number XT2203-1 which has been made in the USA and comes with support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks.

Moto Edge 30 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Moto Edge 30 might not come with as powerful hardware specs as its Pro sibling. And since it will come with stripped-down features, we can expect that the phone might be affordably priced.

While the recent listing doesn’t reveal any more detail about the phone’s specifications, however, we know that the Moto X30 is expected to come equipped with an Octa-Core Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G SoC coupled with at least 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There might be other storage and memory variants, however, we are not sure at this point in time.

It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ POLED screen with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The Moto Edge 30 might come with a 108 MP primary camera coupled with a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro snapper and an 8 MP 3x telephoto sensor. Powering the phone could be a 4,000mAh battery pack with support for 30W fast charging.

Apart from the Moto Edge 30, the company is working on quite a few interesting phones. This list includes the world’s first phone with a 194MP camera dubbed as Moto Frontier and a Moto X30 with an under-display camera setup – this phone is expected to launch on April 17 in China.