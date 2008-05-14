Vodafone extends HSDPA network

Vodafone will extend its 3G High Speed Data Packet Access (HSDPA) network to other cities in the UK in order to maintain its presence in the mobile broadband game.

Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Reading users will get access to its 7.2mbps 3G network by 2009 according to the network supplier.

You want a U with that D?

To add to the acronym pie, High Speed Uplink Packet Access (HSUPA, and yes there is a difference) will allow users to send files up to a theoretical maximum of 1.8mpbs, and will be rolled out at the same time.

This means all of you who just love to shoot a video then upload it to YouTube straight away so all your pals can see how funny you are can do so a little quicker. Yay!

Vodafone has been fairly aggressive in the mobile broadband market, not just with phones, but in the lucrative mobile broadband for laptops, via a dongle. Network Three is also a big player in this area, and already has a strong HSDPA network in place, so constant updating is needed from competitors.

Vodafone has also recently announced plans to scrap additional internet access charges for its pay monthly customers, and improved access to the high-speed network could help the company forge ahead in the mobile broadband stakes.