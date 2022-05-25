Michael Bay’s best movie in years is now streaming – here’s where you can watch it

Audio player loading…

Michael Bay’s latest adrenaline-fueled action flick, Ambulance, has officially landed on streaming services.

The explosive thriller, which released in theaters just shy of two months ago, is now available to stream on Peacock , NBCUniversal’s burgeoning on-demand platform. UK viewers can access the service (and therefore the film) via Sky and Now TV at no extra cost, while Ambulance is also available to rent via Prime Video and Apple TV.

The movie, based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name, stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as two brothers who find themselves forced to flee LA law enforcement – in an Ambulance, no less – after a $32 million bank job goes awry.

Ambulance marks director Michael Bay’s first feature since 2019’s 6 Underground, and although the movie was far from making its way into this year’s Oscars conversation, it did prove something resembling a hit with critics – at least by Bay’s standards.

The film currently maintains a 69% critics rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), which is the highest score of the Transformers director’s career (his 1996 movie The Rock comes in second with 68%).

Ambulance also represents the biggest theater-first addition to Peacock so far. At the turn of the year, Universal announced that several of its theatrical releases would arrive on the streamer 45 days after debuting on the big screen, though only the Jennifer Lopez-starring Marry Me and globe-trotting espionage thriller The 355 had done so until now.

Blumhouse horror film The Black Phone and period drama Downton Abbey: A New Era are expected to follow Ambulance’s arrival in the coming months, but larger Universal releases like Jurassic World: Dominion and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer aren’t included in the Peacock deal.