LG to unveil new T-shaped dual screen smartphone on Sept 14

In a bid to revive its slumbering mobile business, LG Electronics is unveiling its new smartphone with a unique form factor on September 14.

LG has put out a video invite, which runs for 30 seconds, and there is enough hints in the video that the new device will have dual screen form whose main display rotates clockwise to make a 'T' shape.

Last week, LG’s upcoming dual screen phone with two screens in a T shape was leaked in the media, and it suggested an increased convenience of being able to use two screens at the same time.

Explorer Project

LG has christened it 'Explorer Project', and the new smartphone to be unveiled on Spetember 14 will be the first one under this new lineup. "Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category and will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences, a strategy that tackles uncharted territory in the industry. Details of the Explorer Project will be officially announced September 14 on LG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page," the company said.

LG is collaborating with industry partners Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER to develop unique features that will elevate the mobile viewing experience on Explorer Project devices. Naver has developed a new version of its Whale browser for the new device, the company said. Qualcomm Technologies is again contributing its processing technology and knowhow to the Explorer project.

“LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space,” said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much needed innovation in the mobile market.”

Starting with the Velvet project this year, LG has restructured its smartphone lineup. The Explore project marks the second part of LG’s new alignment strategy for smartphones.

Possible specs of the new device

Leaked "LG Wing" pic (Image credit: Android Authority)

LG is yet to confirm any specifications for the upcoming handset. But info leaked as part of "LG Wing," had it that the new device will feature a 6.8-inch display and a smaller, 4-inch flip-out screen, both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

The new smartphone is expected to come with a triple camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

LG has been trying to turn around its struggling mobile business with new smartphones. As per media reports, LG's Mobile Communications division posted an operating loss of 206.5 billion won (US$174 million) in the second quarter of the year, extending its losses to the 21st consecutive quarter. Its revenue also declined 18.9 percent on-year to 1.31 trillion won in the April-June period.

Source: LG.