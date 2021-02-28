Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream 2021: how to watch cycling online anywhere today

The opening weekend of the Spring Classics concludes with the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, aka the KBK, which as ever follows hot on the heels of yesterday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere today.

Both are one-day events on the cobbles, but the Kuurne has a reputation for being more of a game for sprinters and gamblers and, famously, nobody has won both on the same weekend. It's always an unpredictable ride and a great way to start the new UCI season.

The 2021 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is the 72nd edition of the race, which was first held in 1946, though strangely enough Brussels hasn't actually featured on the route for more than half a century.

Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Kasper Asgreen was victorious here a year ago, becoming the first Danish rider to win the race in 24 years.

He broke away early, with 30km of the race remaining and was more than half a minute ahead of the chasing pack with 15 km to go. But as the chase picked up speed and the strength in Asgreen's legs started dropping, there were just metres in it - but the exhausted Dane held on for the win.

It was Deceuninck–Quick-Step's second successive KBK triumph, and Asgreen is back to defend his title, riding alongside Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Štybar and Álvaro Hodeg.

The final 50km of the route are more or less flat, which always makes for a chaotic finish - two riders ruined their race last yer by flying across a roundabout and taking the wrong exit - so read on for everything you need to know to watch a Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream online today

Prepare to dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book if you want to 'voir en direct', because anyone in Belgium can watch a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream on Sporza, while those in France can get the race on L'Equipe without paying a penny.

If you're a resident of either country abroad right now, and you're worried about missing the action, all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Our latest 2021 testing showed our recommended VPN working well on both these platforms from abroad, and we'll be sure to confirm for this race as soon as it's under way.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from anywhere

2021 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and is compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT on both platforms. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Coverage starts at 8.30am ET/5.30am PT on Sunday morning. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the 2021 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: live stream cycling in Canada

Canadians can also tune into the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. As in the US, coverage starts at 8.30am ET/5.30am PT on Sunday morning. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021: live stream cycling in Australia

You know the score by now. You can tune into the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. Be prepared for a late one though, as coverage in Australia starts at 12.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.