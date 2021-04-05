Jio brings 'Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge' on JioGames platform

Reliance Industries’ digital company Jio and chip maker company Qualcomm have joined hands to launch JioGames Esports platform. The popular online shooting game Call of Duty Mobile Aces is going to be the first game to be featured on the JioGames platform.

It'll be officially called 'Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge'.

The collaboration will also bring more exciting gaming experiences across India through multiple contests in the future.

Call of Duty game, published by US based Activision Publishing, is a competitor of PUBG that is banned in India.

Mobile gaming growing fast in India

JioGames Esports is an initiative by Jio to build a robust domestic Esports ecosystem. Qualcomm Snapdragon and JioGames aim to create a platform that will not only drive gaming-oriented content but will provide a training ground for gamers to hone their skills for more professional level opportunities, a statement routed through the Jio stable said.

“Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Almost 90% of the gamers in India are using their mobile as their primary device for gaming. Apart from superior graphics capabilities, today’s gamers also want fast, seamless connectivity and long-lasting battery life.” said Rajen Vagadia, vice president & president, Qualcomm India.

“India is an extremely important industry for Qualcomm Technologies, with a huge audience for, not only mobile gaming but also livestreaming gaming content. We wanted to collaborate with a brand like Jio that deeply understands the opportunity and matches our belief, not only in the superlative experiences our technology delivers, but also in the tremendous gaming capabilities of Indians in the hyper competitive world of mobile esports,” he added.

The complete details of the tournament

The tournament "Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge" will be open for both Jio and non-Jio users.

Both solo players and teams (5v5 team plays) can participate in the tournament.

There is a prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for the winning teams.

The matches will be telecast live on JioTV, Esports HD Channel, Facebook Watch & YouTube JioGames channel

Registration for the tournament is on from April 1.

The registration for solos will close on April 11 and 5v5 team plays will close on April 30 and there will be no registration and participation fee for the tournament.

The qualifiers are on June 11, and the finals are on June 20.

Interested gamers can register at: JioGames