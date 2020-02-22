Italy vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere

The third weekend of the 2020 Six Nations brings together two teams who may yet again be fighting things out to avoid the wooden spoon. Don't miss a moment of the action, no matter where you are in the world, with our Six Nations 2020 Italy vs Scotland live stream guide.

Scotland gave a good account of themselves in trying conditions against England at Murrayfield in their last Six Nations clash but lost 6-13 a closely-contested game. Coach Gregor Townsend will be looking for more of the same at the Stadio Olimpico against an Italy side that has not won a game in the Six Nations in five years.

Italy vs Scotland - where and when Italy and Scotland will face off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3.15pm CET local time, so that means a 2.15pm GMT start for Scotland fans and viewers in the rest of the UK. For rugby fans tuning in from the US its a 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET and a 1.15am AEDT start in the early hours of Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Townsend will likely keep favour with the majority of the side that did so well against England, but Matt Fagerson, Sam Skinner both look set to be included in the squad.

Similarly, Italian interim head coach Franco Smith will likely keep faith with much of the side that managed to frustrate France for long periods of their last match. The last time the Azzurri tasted victory in the tournament was against the Scots in 2015, and Saturday's game will certainly be viewed by the Italians as providing their best opportunity of ending that drought.

If you're a rugby fan in the UK you'll be relived to hear this game and the rest of the Six Nations will be broadcast free-to-air across the region, so you can tune in to a Italy vs Scotland live stream without the need for any sort of subscription. For all your other viewing options, keep on reading.

How to live stream Italy vs Scotland in the UK for free

All of this year's Six Nations matches are set be shown live in the UK free-to-air across BBC and ITV channels. Saturday's Italy vs Scotland clash will be aired on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 1.35pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the ITV Hub mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including ITV) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're abroad and outside of your home country, trying to live stream your regular native broadcaster's coverage of the Six Nations isn't likely to be possible as the stream will be location restricted.

Fear not, however, as you'll still be able to watch all the action by using a VPN.

All you need to do is download and install the software or an app from one of the many VPN services out there that will spoof your computer into thinking that it's located home. This means you'll be able to enjoy your home coverage (so long as you comply with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs), without having to hunt around dodgy websites for an illegal stream.

Getting started with a VPN is ridiculously easy - just download, install, open the app and then select the appropriate location. We've tried all of the major VPN services and ExpressVPN is our current pick of the bunch due to its speed, security and simplicity of use. It also offers one of the widest arrays of compatible devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). It's easy to see why it comes top in our best VPN countdown. Better still, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee, meaning you can give it a whirl without any obligations. If you do decide to sign up, subscribing for a whole year will save you 49% off the usual price and you'll also get 3 months extra absolutely FREE.

Live stream Italy vs Scotland in Australia

As with almost all Six Nations games, you'll need to be an early bird to watch the game live in Australia, with kickoff for Italy vs Scotland scheduled for 1.15am AEDT. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which will be showing every game of the 2020 Six Nations. Coverage begins at 1.05am on BeIN Sport 3. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add the service to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Italy vs Scotland in New Zealand

For rugby fans looking to watch the action live from Rome its a 2.15am NZST kick-off. As with Australia, beIN Sport hold the broadcast rights for the Six Nations in New Zealand and will be showing every game live. Sky subscribers can add the service to their package at an additional cost,. As with Australia, you also have the option of subscribing to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month, but you can also try the service for free as beIN Sport offer a FREE two week trial.

Watch the rugby union in Canada via a live stream for FREE

The broadcast rights to show the 2020 Six Nations in Canada are exclusive to streaming service DAZN, who will be broadcasting every game live. The online-only platform will be streaming Italy vs Scotland at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, you can watch the game for free as the service is currently offering a 30-day FREE TRIAL.

How to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream online in the US