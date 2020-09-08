iPhone 12 launch date could be next week as Apple confirms ‘Time Flies’ event

After an unprecedented delay, it appears that Apple has used the previously rumored iPhone 12 launch date to reveal when it will actually be unveiling its new handsets – and the event is happening next week, on September 15.

Unlike previous Apple launches, which were help at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, this will be an online-only event in a similar fashion to the company's WWDC 2020 livestream.

Apple will kick off the event at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST (4am AEDT on September 16 in Australia). If the company follows the format of previous years, you can expect it to host the event on YouTube and other streaming services.

These are the world's best iPhones

What we know about the iPhone 12

Is a 5G iPhone set to land soon too?

Although the company hasn't specifically said the event is the iPhone 12 launch, it's widely expected that the company will be unveiling its new phones soon, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise – it's currently rumored that we'll see four new iPhones, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

That said, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who's often right when it comes to Apple rumors and leaks, says he's been told that this event is actually to launch the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 – and according to Gurman's sources we won't be seeing the iPhone 12 lineup until October.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaLSeptember 8, 2020

So right now it's not clear exactly what will be unveiled – and it's possible that rumored new products like the Apple AirTags, AirPods Studio and HomePod 2 could make an appearance too.

We may also learn when new software from the company will be rolling out. iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 are all expected to land at some stage in September, and it's likely that we'll hear at next week's event when that will be.