<a id="elk-949e579f-c0b7-4ba4-ab53-2924f4f14476"></a><h2 id="apple-park-is-getting-ready-for-big-celebration-2">Apple Park is getting ready for big celebration</h2><p id="elk-1006f9c7-ba0b-4559-81ff-e85a24144ddf" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Apple, it seems, is saving the best and biggest for last, as just hours after hands-on with the AirPods Max 2 dropped, it seems that Apple Park is getting ready for a true party to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. Likely one that will start in the evening and continue into April 1, 2026.</p><p>Judging by a post on Reddit (r/apple), the Rainbow Stage is being put to good use in the center of Apple Park, and employees &ndash; including CEO Tim Cook and SVP of hardware John Ternus &ndash; will be treated to a performance by none other than Paul McCartney.</p><blockquote class="reddit-card" id="elk-1s8fpyt/paul_live_at_apple" data-mobile-row="1" data-desktop-row="1"><a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/PaulMcCartney/comments/1s8fpyt/paul_live_at_apple">Paul live at Apple</a> from <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/PaulMcCartney">r/PaulMcCartney</a></blockquote><script async src="//embed.redditmedia.com/widgets/platform.js" charset="UTF-8"></script><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-81ab332c-a420-4fdc-8675-074659b0f101-0">The festivities did kick off earlier in the day, though, as the NASDAQ brought the opening bell to Apple Park and let Apple CEO Tim Cook ring it, ultimately starting the 50th celebration very early in the morning California time.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><div class="see-more see-more--clipped" id="elk-2039039626774536552"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet hawk-ignore" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Welcoming @apple [APPL] to the @NasdaqExchange Opening Bell in celebration of their 50th founding anniversary. #Apple50 pic.twitter.com/mdgmDLg58H<a href="https://twitter.com/cantworkitout/status/2039039626774536552">March 31, 2026</a></p></blockquote><div class="see-more__filter"></div></div>