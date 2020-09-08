iPhone 12 launch date is official, and it's a lot sooner than expected

After an unprecedented delay, Apple has used the previously rumored iPhone 12 launch date to reveal when it will actually be unveiling its new handsets – and the event is happening next week, on September 15.

Unlike previous events that took place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California this will be an online-only event in a similar fashion to the company's WWDC 2020 livestream.

Apple will kick off the event at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST (4am AEDT on September 16 in Australia). If the company follows the format of previous years, you can expect it to host the event on YouTube and other streaming services.

It's currently rumored that we'll see four new iPhones, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Although the company hasn't specifically said the event is the iPhone 12 launch, it's widely expected that the company will be unveiling its new phones soon, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise.

That said, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg - who is often right on Apple rumors and leaks - has said that he has been told this event is exclusively for the the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4.

We then wouldn't be seeing the iPhone 12 family until October, according to Gurman's information.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaLSeptember 8, 2020

At the moment it's unclear what other products will be unveiled, but with new products like the Apple AirTags, AirPods Studio and HomePod 2 all rumored to be on the way we could see a selection of other gadgets too.

We may also learn when new software from the company will be rolling out. iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 are all expected to land at some stage in September, and it's likely that we'll hear at next week's event when that will be.