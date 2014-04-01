Google+ view counter proves that someone, somewhere is actually using Google+

Indulging our social network vanity even further, Google has just added view counts to our Google+ home pages.

The new tally now shows up alongside your follower count, and not only accounts for profile views but also the views of content you've posted. A clever way for Google to use gamification to get people caring about their Plus pages.

However, if you're not keen on the new feature (or ashamed of your numbers) then you can switch it off in your profile settings.

