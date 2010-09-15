Google Doodle celebrates Agatha Christie

Google's latest search doodle has appeared – celebrating the 120th anniversary of Agatha Christie's birth.

The Google Doodle – which appears when Google changes its traditional logo in order to celebrate a key event – has always celebrated a noteworthy event, and it is the birthday of one of Britain and the world's best-loved writers that has brought this change.

Marple and Poirot

Christie is one of the best selling authors of all time, with her crime thrillers defining the genre and catapulting her to fame.

Characters like Miss Jane Marple and Hercule Poirot are still popular today.

Christie famously disappeared at one point in her life, running off to Harrogate in Yorkshire and sparking a massive UK-wide manhunt.

The author died in 1976 at age 85 from natural causes, but her legacy continues and Google's doodle illustrates just how important she is considered.