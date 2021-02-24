HP launches updated Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion 15 laptops in India

HP has announced the updated Pavilion lineup of laptops in India. These new laptops - including the Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion 15 are made from post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, a first for the company.

The newly announced laptops from HP come equipped with Intel’s latest 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors coupled with Iris Xe graphics. The laptops run on Windows 10 Home out of the box and come with Bang and Olufsen speakers. Other key features include the presence of a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard on all the laptops.

HP Pavilion laptops 2021 pricing and availability

The pricing of the all-new HP Pavilion laptops are already available to buy on HP’s official website apart from online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and other partners

HP Pavilion Laptop 13-bb0075TU starting price of Rs. 71999

HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0053TU starting price of Rs. 62999

HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0084TX starting price of Rs. 67999

HP Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0103TX starting price of Rs. 69999

HP Pavilion 13 specifications

The Pavilion 13 comes with a 13-inch IPS display boasting 1920 x 1080 resolution. The laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, to choose from. There is 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage available on the device.

The laptop draws power from a 43Whr battery which coupled with a 65W charger can charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. In terms of wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 while ports include a USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB 3.0 Type-A 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card reader.

HP Pavilion 14 specifications

The Pavilion 14 dv0053TU, as the name suggests, comes with a 14-inch IPS display boasting 1920 x 1080 resolution. The laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage available on the device.

The Pavilion 14 dv0084TX comes with a 14-inch IPS display boasting 1920 x 1080 resolution. The laptop has 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 and has an option to choose between Intel Iris Xe graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB. It comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage available on the device.

The laptop draws power from a 43Whr battery which coupled with a 65W charger can charge 50% of the battery in just 30 minutes. In terms of wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 while ports include a USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB 3.0 Type-A 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card reader.

HP Pavilion 15 specifications

The Pavilion 15 eg0103TX boasts a 15-inch IPS display offering 1920 x 1080 resolution. Under the hood, it comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 with either Intel Iris Xe graphics or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB to handle the graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage available on the device.

Powering the laptops is a 41Whr battery offering up to 8 hours of backup and a bundled 65W fast charger. In terms of wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 while ports include a USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB 3.0 Type-A 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card reader.

