Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Hub 2S launched in India

Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Pro 7+ and an 85” variant of Surface Hub 2S in India. The Surface Pro 7+ was recently introduced at the virtually held CES 2021 with Microsoft claiming that these are built keeping remote learning and remote working in mind.

The Surface Hub 2S offers a massive touchscreen collaborative device designed for businesses and is certified for Microsoft Teams and offers 20 simultaneous touch points.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ along with Surface Hub 2S pricing and availability

In terms of pricing, the Surface Pro 7+ is available at a starting price of Rs. 83,999 for the 11th Gen core i3 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The top-end variant is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i6 along with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is priced at Rs. 258,499 in India. Available in two colours, Black and Platinum, these portable laptops can be bought from local resellers.

On the other hand, the Surface Hub 2S 85” will be available from March 2 onwards and will retail for Rs. 21,44,999 in India.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

The Surface Pro 7+ from Microsoft is an iterative update over the Surface Pro 7 that was released last year. The latest release though is powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake CPUs, more RAM and also has an LTE variant.

This portable computing device sports a 12.3-inch 2,736×1,824 PixelSense Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Surface Pro 7+ has multiple variants based on processor, RAM, storage and connectivity available in India. The lowest variant comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage while the top-end option can be equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with 32GB RAM and a TB of SSD storage.

The always-connected, LTE variant of the Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and 256GB of SSD storage.

In terms of graphics, the Core i5 and the Core i7 models come equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics while the Core i3 model comes with Intel UHD Graphics.

Talking about connectivity, you get the general stack with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader for the Wi-Fi variant. The LTE variant comes with an additional slot for a SIM card.

For the optics part, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1080p full-HD video capability to take care of your video calls and selfies. While on the rear you have an 8-megapixel sensor with a 1080p full-HD video recording facility. The laptop runs on Windows 10 out of the box.

(Image credit: Microsoft )

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S specifications

The Surface Hub 2S has an 85-inch with 4K screen capabilities a resolution of 3,840×2,160 that offers 20 simultaneous touch points. Under the hood, there is an 8th Gen Intel Core I5 CPU along with Intel UHD Graphics 620.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD for storage. The Surface Hub 2S features 3-way stereo speakers that include four front-facing mid-range, two front-facing tweeters, and one rear bass driver. There is also a Microsoft Surface Hub 2 camera device with 4K support.

As for connectivity options on the Surface Hub 2S, these include a USB Type-A, mini-Display Port, HDMI, USB Type-C with DisplayPort, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, three more USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Ever since the pandemic outbreak brought our lives to a sudden halt, various brands have launched computing devices focused on remote learning and remote work. To recall, earlier Asus and recently MSI have also debuted their business laptops in the country. Smart TV brand VU also jumped the gun by launching a business-focused smart TV called Meeting by Vu that comes with a Windows PC built-in.

