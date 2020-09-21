Asus launches new 'Expert' series of PCs, laptops in India

Taiwanese tech giant Asus entered the fast-growing commercial PC and laptops segments in India with the launch of multiple products under the 'Expert' series. The products included the ExpertBook and the ExpertCenter range as well as an all-in-one personal computer.

The launch took place during a virtual conference with Asus claiming that all these products were customized for the needs of the Indian enterprise users as part of its 'Made for India' initiative. Powering these new devices will be Microsoft’s operating system and software and Intel’s hardware.

While the Asus Expert series includes six laptops, the ExpertCenter range comprises three desktops and the All-in-One series has two offerings. The range would soon be available via Asus Exclusive Stores as well as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other online retail stores.

The Product range and pricing

ASUS ExpertBookB9 (B9450FA) - Rs 102,228 onwards

ASUS ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB) - Rs 58,697 onwards

ASUS PRO ExpertBook P1 Series - Rs 25,323 onwards

ASUS PRO ExpertCenter D8 (D840SA) - Rs 55,429 onwards (inclusive of monitor)

ASUS PRO ExpertCenter D6 (D642MF) - Rs 29,669 onwards (inclusive of monitor)

ASUS PRO ExpertCenter D3 (D340SMC) - Rs 27,429 onwards (inclusive of monitor)

ASUS All-in-One (V241FA) - Rs 58,466 onwards

ASUS All-inOne (V222FA) - Rs 25,839 onwards

Specifications - Laptops

ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA)

This laptop comes with a 14-inch screen, weighs 995 grams and has a thickness of 14.9 mm. It has a 94% screen-to-body ratio with the company claiming continuous 24-hour runtime. It is packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor, dual-storage design with up to two ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4 TB and up to 16GB of RAM, and next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax).

ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB)

The P2 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel core processors and comes with NVIDIA discrete graphics and a 7200 RPM hard disk on the base variant itself. It has up to 13 hours of battery life, comprehensive I/O connectivity and weighs in at 1.6 kg. It has a thin-bezel NanoEdge 14-inch FHD display and 180-degree hinges that makes for easy collaboration at the workspace. In addition, there are three USB Type-A ports, one microSD card reader, and an RJ45 port. VGA and HDMI ports enable ExpertBook P2 to connect to a variety of displays.

ExpertBook P1 series

With four variants, the P1 series comes with both 14-inch and 15-inch displays and is powered by the 10th Gen Intel i5 processors. It has a two-sided NanoEdge display on three models for maximum screen size in minimal space. All models 44 Watt Hour 4 cell battery, Fingerprint Sensor, HD Camera, and 180-degree lay-flat hinge. It has a password-free login option through the fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad.

(Image credit: Asus)

Specifications - Desktops

Asus launched three desktops specifically designed for enterprises, governments and organizations, both large and the small and medium business segments. Two of the desktops are powered by the Intel Q370 chipset alongside Intel Core processors. They come with DDR4 RAM memory while the D642MF graphic cards support business-grade functions. The third one comes with 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processors.

The company also launched two all-in-one PCs with slim-bezel Nano Edge multi-touch display that is powered with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processors. While the Asus AiO - V241FA model has a 23.8-inch screen, the Asus AiO V222FA model comes in a 22-inch frame. Both have full-HD displays with 100% sRGB colours.