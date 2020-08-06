Exclusive: Asus bets big on gaming and dual-screened laptops in India

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has been on a launch spree. The company launched a few laptops in the ZenBook and VivoBook line-up powered by Intel processors and today it has announced a few with the latest AMD CPUs. Aside from these laptops, the company is looking to bring a few dual-screened laptops to India soon.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, the Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, ASUS India Arnold Su highlighted that the dual-screened laptop like the ZenBook Pro Duo, was received well by the creative individuals and hence the company will introduce more such laptops across different categories, including gaming laptops.

He shared the company’s vision around the thin and light laptop range of computers and the emergence of hybrid laptops, that can be used to play games as well as perform regular day to day tasks, have become a part of new normal.

Asus India’s Product Manager for consumer notebook business Sam Huang, highlighted that based on the user feedback, the company is open to adopt universal charging standards like USB Type C instead of a standard charging solution. He also agreed to the scope of improvement in the inbuilt web-camera on the laptops.

We look forward to hearing more from Asus around the dual screened laptops. Have you tried one already? Do let us know your experience.