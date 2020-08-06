Asus brings the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop to India

Asus has finally brought the much-awaited ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop to India. The Zephyrus G14 is one of the thinnest and lightest gaming laptops available in the market and comes with the latest Octa-Core AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor. The Anime-Matrix present on the lid of the laptop is another highlight that makes this laptop a real show stopper.

Apart from the Zephyrus G14, the company has announced the Zephyrus G15, and a slew of AMD powered laptops including the AMD versions of the recently launched ZenBook and VivoBook.

Zephyrus G14 features and specifications

The Zephyrus G14 comes with a set of impressive hardware specifications that include a Pantone validated 14-inch Full HD display with 1920*1080-pixel resolution offering 100% coverage of sRGB colour gamut and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Thin bezels on the sides mean that the display offers an 85% screen to body ratio. The displays are colour calibrated out of the box to offer accurate colour reproduction.

In terms of processing power, the laptop is available with the latest AMD Renoir R9-4900HS, AMD Renoir R7-4800HS or AMD Renoir R5-4600HS coupled with up to an RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU. The laptop supports up to 1TB SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

The gaming laptop comes with an AniMe Matrix Display on the lid which can be customized to show mail alerts, battery status, sync with the music playing on the laptop or add a personal touch to the laptop.

It is also the first ROG Zephyrus laptop to come with Asus’ signature Ergo-Lift hinge that raises base slightly offering ease in typing while the laptop lays flat. The laptop comes with a backlit chiclet type keyboard. The fingerprint sensor is located under the power button and offers one tough log-in with Windows Hello.

In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB3.2 Type C Gen 2 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, one USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, a couple of USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A and a regular HDMI port apart from a 3.5mm combo jack for headphone and mic. The laptop does not come equipped with a web-camera. For wireless connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an ultra-light gaming laptop weighing at just 1.6 Kgs and can be easily carried in a backpack. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home version out of the box and some variants also ship with MS Office 2019 (Home and Student version) preinstalled.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 price in India

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is available in two different variants – with Anime Matrix and without Anime Matrix. The price of Zephyrus G14 in India starts at Rs. 98,990 for the Anime Matrix variant while the one without the matrix LED starts at Rs. 80,990.

The laptop comes in Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey colour options and is available to purchase from Amazon and Asus’s other retail partners starting today.

Zephyrus G15 and AMD Ryzen powered ZenBook, VivoBook lapotops

Apart from the flagship Zephyrus G14, the company has also announced the Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop that comes with 15.6 Full HD display offering 240 Hz refresh rate, GTX1660Ti Max-Q & RTX2060 Max-Q for graphics coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, and a 76Wh battery. The laptop is available only in a black colour variant. It is available to purchase via Flipkart and other retail partners at a starting price of Rs. 104,990

The recently launched ZenBook and VivoBook laptops also have got their Ryzen avatars. Pricing of these laptops start at Rs. 49,990 and are available to purchase starting today via Amazon, and other retails partners.

