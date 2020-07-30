Asus updates its ZenBook and VivoBook lineups with four new laptops in India

Asus has announced four new laptops in its ZenBook and VivoBook line-up in India. Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, these new devices are aimed at answering the increased demand of portable laptops and are priced across multiple segments of the market.

ZenBook 13 UX325 and ZenBook 14 UX425

The ZenBook range from Asus carries a premium metal design and is highly portable thanks to their thin and light build. The new laptops are available in 13-inch and 14-inch IPS displays boasting 1920x1080 resolution with 100% sRGB colour gamut. The ZenBook UX325 comes with 2.9-mm bezel offering 88% screen-to-body ratio while the ZenBook 14 UX425 comes with an even thinner 2.5 mm bezel and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. These laptops are lightweight and weigh 1.11 kg and 1.17 kg respectively.

The new ZenBooks come with an ErgoLift hinge that raises the keyboard slightly to offer a better typing experience on the keyboard that stretches from end to end. The onboard IR camera offers password-free face login with Windows Hello.

Both the laptops are available with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 CPU options coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and Intel UHD Graphics. Both the variants can be configured with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD for storage.

For wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 is present onboard and in terms of ports, there are two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, an HDMI 2.0 and a MicroSD Reader.

The laptop draws power from a 67Wh lithium-polymer battery that Asus claims can offer up to 22 hours of battery life and ships with a 65W type C power adapter. Both the ZenBook 13 and 14 will run on Windows 10 Home out of the box and Asus is offering Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 bundled with the laptops.

Check out Asus's ZenBook Laptops on Amazon

VivoBook S14 and VivoBook Ultra K14

The VivoBook S14 S433 weighs just 1.4 Kgs and is built out of aluminium alloy with a diamond-cut design. Both the VivoBooks have a 14-inch display each and the VivoBook S14 comes with a 14" LED-backlit IPS panel offering Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. It comes with a tiny bezel on three sides of the display offering 85% screen to body ratio.

The VivoBook S14 is available with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors coupled with NVIDIA MX250 for graphics and up to 8 GB RAM. The laptop ships with 512GB SSD storage and is upgradable up to 1TB.

The Vivobook Ultra K14, on the other hand, comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel i3 or i5 CPU coupled with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 and up to 8 GB RAM. For storage, even the Ultrabook K14 comes with a 512 GB SSD storage.

Both the laptops run on will run on Windows 10 Home out of the box and Asus is bundling Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 with the laptops.

In terms of connectivity, you have a USB A 3.2, a USB Type C, a couple of USB 2.0, one HDMI port, and a combo audio jack and micro SD card reader each. For wireless connectivity, the S433 comes with 802.11ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.0. The K15 also comes with Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The S14 S433 draws power from a 3-cell 50 Wh lithium-polymer battery and the K14 has a 3-cell 42 Wh Li-prismatic battery.

Pricing and availability of the new ZenBooks and VivoBooks

The pricing of ZenBook 13 UX325 and ZenBook 14 UX425 starts at Rs. 79,990 and are available in Lilac Mist and glossy Pine Grey colour options. Since the VivoBooks are focused towards the affordable segment of users, the starting price of VivoBookS S14 S433 has been set at Rs. 69,990 and is available in Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Indie Black and Dreamy White colour options. The VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 will start at Rs. 39,990 and is available in Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold shades.

All these new laptops will be available right after the launch i.e. from July 30 onwards. The VivoBook S14 S433 will be available exclusively via offline retail channels while the laptops from the rest three series can be bought from both online and offline channels.