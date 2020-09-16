Asus adds latest Intel chipsets to its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has updated its line-up of gaming laptops with the latest 10th Gen Intel processors in India. The new laptops powered by the 10th gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors include Zephyrus S15, Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M15, Vivobook Gaming (F571), and TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops. Additionally, these laptops feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card, GDDR6 8GB, and come with an improved thermal management system that can keep the temperature 10-12 degrees lower thanks to an intelligent liquid metal cooling system.

Apart from the laptops, Asus has also announced the ROG Strix GT15 and ROG Strix GT35 desktops powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors.

Price of Asus’s new gaming laptops and desktops in India

Starting price of these new gaming devices from Asus is as under:

Models Starting Price Zephyrus S15 Rs. 2,34,990 Zephyrus S17 Rs. 1,79,990 Zephyrus M15 Rs. 1,39,990 Vivobook Gaming F571 Rs. 66,990 TUF F15 (FX566) Rs. 68,990 ROG Strix GT15 (Desktop) Rs. 71,990 ROG Strix GT35 (Desktop) Rs. 1,80,990

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Zephyrus S15, S17 and M15 specifications

Flanked by the top of the line specifications, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 and S17 represent the most powerful range of gaming laptops from the company. Boasting up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080S Max-Q with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, both Zephyrus S15 and S17 are capable of most high-end graphic-intensive games with ease. Both the laptops come with an FHD resolution Pantone-validated display with 300Hz display with 3ms response time.

The Rog Zephyrus S17 comes with a massive 17.3-inch display housed in a compact body while the S17 has a smaller 15.6-inch display. The laptops are powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics option coupled and up to 32GB RAM. Other key specifications include Wi-Fi 6, Liquid Metal thermal management system, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and an RGB-backlit keyboard.

Check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 on Amazon

Check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 on Amazon

(Image credit: Asus)

The Rog Zephyrus M15, on the other hand, is the youngest sibling of the two powerhouses mentioned above. Though the company wants it to pitch as a blend of power and portability, it is no mean a device. Powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an RTX 2070 GPU from NVIDIA, this laptop is capable of handling heavy-duty tasks and games with ease.

It comes with a factory-calibrated 4K UHD display offering 100% of the Adobe RGB color space and a similar thermal management system as the other two laptops. Other key features include ESS Sabre DAC for clear audio, Thunderbolt 3, dual display outputs, and USB ports.

Check out Rog Zephyrus M15 on Amazon

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 specifications

The F15 and F17 in the TUF gaming laptop range also add the latest Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake processors with up to i7-10750H chipset. Key specifications include up to 144Hz vIPS 1080p panel, up to GTX 1650Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6, storage options of a maximum of 1 TB HD + 512 GB SSD and RGB-backlit keyboard.

The connectivity array includes the regular setup - Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, Type-A USB, Type-C USB, HDMI, and combo audio jack.

Check out the Asus TUF Gaming F15 on Amazon

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus Vivobook Gaming F571 specifications

The most affordable gaming laptop from this list of devices announced by the company is a perfect blend of performance, portability, and power. Powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, it houses a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-level screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 16 GB of memory.

Check out the Asus Vivobook Gaming F571 on Flipkart

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Strix GT15 and GT35

The Strix GT15 sports up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700KF processor, up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super, and up to 64GB memory. Whereas GT35 powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900KF processor, up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080Ti and up to 128GB of Memory. In terms of temperature control the Strix GT15 has a n Air Cooler while the G35 comes with a liquid Cooler. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) and an Intel Ethernet (1219-V).