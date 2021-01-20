MSI introduces its professional laptop lineup in India

MSI, primarily known for its gaming laptops, computers and peripherals, has introduced three different lineups of professional laptops in India. The new lineup includes laptops from the Summit, Prestige and Modern series and comes equipped with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors.

According to the company, Summit E15 and Prestige 15 will be the first couple of laptops from these new non-gaming series to start retailing in the country while the rest will be introduced in the due course of time.

MSI Summit E15 and Prestige 15 Price and availability in India

According to a statement from the company, these new laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 55,990 going all the way up to Rs 1,79,000 for the top-end laptops. These new MSI laptops will be available to purchase on Flipkart starting February 24.

Series Price Summit E15 Rs. 1,79,990 Summit B15 Rs. 1,23,990 Prestige 15 Rs. 1,34,990 Prestige 14 Rs. 1,28,990 Prestige 14 Rs. 1,06,990 Prestige 14 Rs. 95,990 Modern 15 A11SB Rs. 95,990 Modern 15 A11M Rs. 95,990 Modern 14 B11SB Rs. 89,990 Modern 14 B11M Rs. 67,990 Modern 14 B11M Rs. 55,990

Specifications and features

As mentioned above, the new professional lineup of laptops from MSI includes Summit, Prestige, and Modern series of laptops. All these devices come with the latest 11th Gen Intel processor, Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0. Keeping the new normal in mind, these laptops boast noise cancellation feature which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences for people who’re working remotely.

The Summit series of laptops are designed for professionals that prefer a modern and minimal design on their work devices. Offering enterprise-grade security, the Summit series laptops from MSI, cater to a wide range of requirements and come with features like IR Camera, fingerprint reader and SD Card Lock etc. These laptops help protect data theft by integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection the company claims.

The Prestige lineup, on the other hand, includes Prestige 14 which is one of the first few laptops to be certified with Intel’s Evo platform and comes with productivity features like instant wake, quicker login, and faster Wi-Fi connection.

Modern series, while being on the slightly affordable side, will be available in 15.5-inch and 14-inch options. The company is yet to announce the exact availability date of these laptops in the country.

