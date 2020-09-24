Meeting by Vu is a large screen smart TV - designed for the new normal

Vu Electronics, better known for its Android-powered Smart LED TVs, has launched a new video conferencing solution called Meeting by Vu. This new video-conferencing solution is aimed at catering the increased demand of video conferencing solution during the new normal where companies have been conducting business remotely.

The Meeting by Vu solution is basically a Windows PC built right into a TV, available in 5-different Screen-sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, 75, inches, 85 inches and 100 inches and comes with 4K cameras offering 83° to 120° viewing angle.

This platform-agnostic solution supports all popular video conferencing software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet and almost any other video conferencing software that can be run on Windows 10.

According to the company, the solution will be available in three different “Editions” – Executive, Team and Conference. While the Executive and the Team edition gets a camera capable of 4x digital zoom, the Team edition comes equipped with a wide-angle lens best suited for conference calls with a smaller group of people comprising for 4-6 members. Executive edition on the other hand is ideal for executives or business leaders working in an individual capacity.

Conference edition is the top-end edition that gets an advanced camera with 15x optical zoom with pan/tilt functions and is ideally suitable for larger teams of meeting rooms.

We are committed to human-centric innovations and being pioneers in the field. Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future, Devita Saraf, The Vu Group

Meeting by Vu – features, pricing and availability

The “Meeting by Vu” solution is powered by a Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD of onboard storage. These smart TVs run on Windows 10 out of the box and come equipped with a wireless keyboard with a trackpad. It also offers 4-way wireless screen-casting and dual display support.

Vu claims that this solution is ideal for conference calls and meetings as it can offer “disturbance-free audio capabilities with AI-based noise cancellation software that offers noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation.”

Pricing of Meeting by Vu solution starts at Rs 1.35 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 8.5 lakh. It will start retailing in a “couple of days” and can be bought from the company’s official website and is expected to be soon available via leading e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.