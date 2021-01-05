How to watch Yellowstone online: stream every episode from seasons 1-3 anywhere

Season 3 of the Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone was TV dynamite. While the show started on a slow fuse in June 2018, it’s since developed into one unmissable drama. Its popularity boomed in August last year, when a game-changing, “didn’t see that coming!” finale drew in a record 5.2 million viewers. Behind on the Dutton’s latest misdeeds? Then be prepared to see things go spectacularly south in the Wild West as we explain how to watch Yellowstone online and stream every episode from seasons 1, 2 and 3 wherever you are right now.

How to watch Yellowstone online - Stream Yellowstone anywhere

Try our No.1 rated VPN 100% risk-free and get 3-months FREE You can watch Yellowstone online without cable using a good streaming service in many countries. Some of the best options include Peacock TV (free trial) in the US, which offers season 1 absolutely FREE and has seasons 2 and 3 on its Premium tier; Amazon Prime in Canada where it comes as part of Prime Video with any subscription; and Stan (free trial) in Australia.

Kevin Costner plays patriarch John Dutton, a man often involved in violent struggles for control of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It’s a real estate goldmine for billionaire land developers, and equally coveted by the neighboring Native American community.

John’s fiercely loyal children help him prevent such takeovers, including Ex-Navy SEAL Kayce (Luke Grimes), attorney Jamie (Wes Bentley), and no-nonsense financier Beth (Kelly Reilly). Together, they do some unconscionable things to keep their ruggedly beautiful Yellowstone home safe.

Season 3 offered Beth and Rip a brief respite when the couple finally got engaged. But events culminated with a shocking retaliation on the Dalton family that left viewers reeling. It’s impossible to know who orchestrated the attacks.

Willa and Roarke of Market Equities? Chief Thomas Rainwater’s cutthroat adviser? Or Jamie, who was told that, to take an empire you need to “kill the king”? Consequently, anticipation for the June 2021 release of season 4 has hit unbearably giddy levels.

So, whether new to the Dalton saga or merely catching up, read on as we detail how to watch Yellowstone online from anywhere today - stream every season and episode of the hit Kevin Costner drama wherever you are right now.

How to watch Yellowstone from outside your country

The best option for watching Yellowstone online in NBC's new streaming service, Peacock - but unfortunately it's a US-only service. This means that Americans registered to the platform, who are currently travelling abroad, will be unable to connect due to geo-blocking restrictions.

A Virtual Private Network – or VPN – is a guaranteed solution. This clever bit of software changes your IP address, allowing you to watch content you’d effortlessly stream at home, but from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Yellowstone online: stream every season 1-3 episode in the US

NBC's still-shiny new streaming platform Peacock is your one-stop shop for everything Yellowstone, the drama series bringing Kevin Costner back into the spotlight. And while Peacock does have a free plan – an ad-supported experience with a fraction of its content library available – you'll need to subscribe to their Peacock Premium plan to watch Yellowstone season 3 as well as to catch up on season 2. Season 1 of Yellowstone, however, is available to watch to anyone located in the US 100% free on Peacock. At $4.99 a month you can enjoy entire seasons of TV shows Yellowstone and new episodes the day after they’ve been broadcast, hundreds of movies and live sports, in addition to Peacock Original content like the new Saved by the Bell. It’s an ad-supported plan, though, so if you want uninterrupted viewing of your favorite TV shows, upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 a month. Both plans have money-saving annual options, too, and a 7-day free trial – giving you plenty of time to binge on Yellowstone’s most dramatic season yet. Peacock is also available to stream on a wide range of devices: Smart TVs including Apple and Android, Chrome, Mac, and Windows operating systems, iPhones and Android devices, Roku devices, plus the PS5 and Xbox series S, and many more besides. Full list here. Out of the US? As detailed above, just download a VPN to stream Yellowstone from the first episode to the climatic season 3 finale online no matter where you are.

How to watch Yellowstone online: stream seasons 1-3 in Canada

All three seasons of Yellowstone are available to Amazon Prime subscribers at no extra cost as part of its Prime Video library. Prime membership is as useful in Canada as it is everywhere in the world, with all the usual delivery benefits plus a hefty catalogue of on-demand content to stream via Prime Video. As ever, there's also a FREE 30-day trial so you can check out Prime for yourself - except in Quebec, where it's buy one month, get one free for the first 60 days on your sub. Paying for Peacock but travelling for business or away on vacation? Pack a quality VPN and you'll be able to access all the same services and content you enjoy at home, no matter where you are.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Australia

Where would Aussies be without Stan? Well, they’d never know the thrill of Yellowstone, that’s for sure. The on-demand platform not only hosts season 3, but every single episode - the whole shebang! Their Basic plan is AUS$10 a month and gets you access to over 600 TV shows and in excess of 1,000 films. Plus, you can try it FREE for 30-days before paying a single dollar. It would be rude to refuse, right? If you’re skipping the continent, remember that a good VPN will let you stream your favorite films and TV programmes from anywhere. Plus, in addition to letting you use your services when abroad, it’ll keep your online data secure too.

How to watch Yellowstone online FREE in the UK

There's good and bad news for UK fans of Yellowstone. Unfortunately, the selection of Yellowstone episodes available to stream in the UK right now is rather limited - to just a handful of season 2 instalments. On the flip side, what is available can be watched 100% free in the UK (though you should have a valid TV license) via Channel 5's My5 streaming service. Remember that folks in the UK from abroad needn't suffer from this limited selection. If you're from a country and have access to a service with more of Yellowstone on offer, then all you need in a VPN and you can dial back in to your home streaming services and content.

How to watch Yellowstone online for free

Not sure whether this Paramount Network drama is worth your money? Then you’re in luck, as a few platforms will let you watch a clutch of episodes absolutely free.

In the UK, catch-up service My5 hosts recently aired episodes broadcast by Paramount Network UK, which means you can presently watch the majority of season two for nothing. You don’t even need to register - although you need to be is the holder of a valid TV license.

Americans have a few free options. Sample the first four episodes of season 1 through the Paramount Network by registering for their 24-Hour Viewing Pass.

Just enter your email address and date of birth, then take a completely free tour of the website. Alternatively, with FuboTV’s 7-day free trial you can enjoy a smattering of episodes across seasons 1 and 2.

Peacock, as we've said, offers all of season 1 free and works brilliantly with our No.1 VPN based on our January 2021 testing.

Yes!

Despite recent circumstances, Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone season 4 is wrapped and we'll be getting another dose of the Dutton clan this year.

Currently, Yellowstone season 4 has a June 2021 release date on Paramount in the US.