How to watch Truth Seekers online: stream the new Amazon Original from anywhere

Creepy new Amazon Original series, Truth Seekers, stars Shaun of the Dead duo Nick Frost and Simon Pegg and tells the tale of a part-time paranormal investigator and the malevolent entities he encounters. If you liked the horror-comedy of The Frighteners and Inside No. 9, then draw the curtains and ask Alexa to turn down the lights, and we’ll detail how to watch Truth Seekers online from anywhere.

Watch Truth Seekers Paranormal (and comedy) enthusiasts will find all eight episodes of this horror-comedy available to stream from Friday, October 30 – just in time for Halloween! It’s available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video internationally, and new subscribers can take advantage of their 30-day free trial before paying a thing.

Nick Frost plays Gus Roberts, a broadband technician by day and a ghost-hunter by night. Ever since his wife Emily passed away, he’s been compelled to find evidence of the spirit realm, exploring abandoned hospitals and old manor houses. But he doesn’t apprehend a single spook until his boss Dave (a paranoid Simon Pegg) introduces him to their latest employee, Elton, whom he initially writes-off as “a millennial mouth-breather”.

From then on, they’re confronted by a series of terrifying apparitions like a dark figure in a plague mask, and implored for help by Astrid (Emma D'Arcy), a young woman being tormented by ghosts. But, as the show progresses, and Dr Peter Toynbee is introduced, a more conspiratorial dimension is revealed that implies some devious endgame. Are undead phantoms a reality, or will 5G be to blame?

With influences ranging from Doctor Who to The Exorcist, and packed with talented comic actors including Susan Wokoma and Famalam’s Samson Kayo, this is an unnerving spook-fest leavened with laughs. Keep reading as we detail how to watch Truth Seekers online, and stream this Amazon Original series wherever you are.

More great comedy? See how to watch Borat 2 online now

How to watch Truth Seekers online for FREE with Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Truth Seekers from outside your country

Excited to catch the latest horror-comedy offering from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg? If you’re out of the country and try to access your Amazon Prime account, the scariest thing you encounter will be geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Truth Seekers online no matter where you are, changing your IP address and circumventing regional restrictions.