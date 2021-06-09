Honor Band 6 launched in India at Rs 3,999

Honor Band 6 has been officially launched in India. The budget wearable was spotted on Flipkart a week back and now the product has been launched officially and the company has announced the sale date as well.

The latest wearable from Honor, the Honor Band 6 was launched globally a couple of months ago. The Honor Band 6 is the successor to the Honor Band 5. It comes with some big upgrades over the last-gen fitness tracker.

Honor Band 6 price in India and availability

In India, the Honor Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,999. It will be available in Coral Black, Coral Pink, and Sandstone Grey colour option. The first sale is scheduled for June 14 via Flipkart.

For context, the Honor Band 6 is priced at €49.50 which is roughly Rs 4,250 in the global market.

Honor Band 6 features and specs

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor Band 6 is a major upgrade from the last gen as the wearable tries to bridge the gap between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch. In a way, the Honor Band 6 has the same design DNA as the Honor Watch ES.

The Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display. You get a red line button for navigation on the side. With the companion app, you choose from a vast collection of watch faces or you can even personalize with your own watch face.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Honor Band 6 is packed with a lot of features including a Spo2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen levels, a 24/7 heart rate monitor. The wearable can track up to 10 sports modes - Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Freestyle, Indoor swimming, Rowing machine, Elliptical machine, and Indoor walking. It can also auto-detect workouts for activities like running, walking, rowing machine and elliptical machine.

Furthermore, the health-related features include Sleep tracking with TruSleep algorithm that offers detailed data of sleep durations, stages, sleep suggestions, and more insights. There is also female cycle tracking on board.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Honor)

The Honor Band 6 is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge with typical usage and 10 days with heavy usage. A quick 10-minute charge is said to offer 3 days worth of battery life.

Lastly, as for the smart features, you get the usual media control, weather updates, calendar events, alarms, remote camera shutter, find my phone, and notifications from the phone.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!