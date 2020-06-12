Google Stadia now works on any Android device, also gets mobile touch controls

Slowly but surely, Google Stadia is receiving the sort of updates that will deliver the game streaming promise it set out to launch with.

The latest update brings a number of improvements to the service, namely a much wider array of supported Android devices to play it on. Official support now includes the OnePlus 5/5T, OnePlus 6/6T, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro 5G, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, and 7T Pro 5G, but 'experimental support' means that essentially any Android device can now use Google Stadia too, so long as the player is prepared for a few quirks. It can even be side-loaded onto Android TV devices.

In addition, Stadia for mobile devices now includes a built-in touch control option, overlaying button icons on your screen, making mobile play a real one-device option now, without the need for a control pad.

More Pro games and resolution options

Stadia is getting smarter too, and will be able to remember specific settings for specific devices you're playing on. This primarily at the moment refers to resolution settings, so you can have a different resolution turned on for your Chromecast Ultra compared to your phone, rather than the one resolution syncing across all devices.

Finally, Stadia Pro users get a boost this month too. Past and current subscribers get $10 off any game they purchase, while five games are added to the list of freebies included with a subscription. They are SUPERHOT, Get Packed, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Panzer Dragoon: Remake.

All new sign ups to Stadia get a one-month Pro subscription thrown in for free too, unlocking the above games, plus the ability to stream in 4K / HDR with 5.1 surround sound over a Chromecast Ultra device.