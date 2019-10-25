Google Pixelbook Go is TechRadar’s new pick for the best Chromebook ever

We’ve just reviewed the new Google Pixelbook Go, and it blew us away – to the extent that it has gone straight in as our number one pick for the best Chromebook out there, as well as proudly muscling its way into our roundup of the very best laptops in the world.

That’s no mean feat, and the same is true of the Pixelbook Go managing to score full marks in our extensive review of the device, in which we concluded that it was the “ultimate Chromebook”.

Meaning that Google’s original Pixelbook might have been the ultimate Chromebook at the premium end of the market, but this is a laptop which is considerably more affordable and therefore accessible to the general computing public.

Affordable is a relative term, mind – we’re talking about the price tag in comparison to the full-fat Pixelbook. So this machine still isn’t anywhere near the budget Chromebook category, but the starting price for the Pixelbook Go is a palatable $649 (£629, about AU$950).

That gets you the entry-level spec of an Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The laptop also boasts a 13.3-inch Full HD resolution LCD touchscreen and a 1080p webcam.

We were particularly stoked to see the Pixelbook Go’s excellent battery longevity, with the laptop managing to exceed 11 hours in the TechRadar video playback battery test. In comparison, the MacBook Air 2019 managed 10 hours. Google’s notebook can also get two hours’ worth of charge from only 20 minutes connected to the mains, which is pretty handy too.

Furthermore, the keyboard is simply superb, and indeed we found that it was the “best combination of silence and forceful feedback that we’ve ever experienced on a laptop keyboard”. High praise indeed.

Achilles heel?

So are there any weak points here? Well, the only real wobbly facet is Google’s pricing at the higher-end of the range.

The Pixelbook Go with an Intel Core i5 CPU plus 16GB RAM / 128GB storage runs to $999 (£949, about AU$1,470), and if you’re going to spend that much, you might as well get the full-fat Pixelbook with its hybrid versatility, sharper display and more besides (even if it does lose out a little on the battery front). And the Intel Core i7 Pixelbook Go with a 4K display is an eye-watering $1,399 (£1,329, about AU$2,050).

Still, for those looking away from the high-end, the Pixelbook Go is a hugely compelling option which is exactly why it has blazed straight up the charts of our buying guides, and snagged the top Chromebook spot.