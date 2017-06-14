Google Drive's new app will back up any file or photo stored on your computer

Backing up and syncing files can feel like a daunting though necessary task at times, and to help ease the burden Google Drive will soon roll out a new app that stores any file and photo on your computer.

Called Backup and Sync, the new tool is designed for the average user, not pros. The app lets users back up files and photos that aren't already in Drive.

When Google does its scan, files and photos are backed up in Drive, and they're accessible on any device that's also synced to the service.

Launching on June 28, Backup and Sync is the latest version of (and, though it's not completely clear, likely replacement for) Google Drive for Mac/PC, Google's current desktop sync tool.

This means any settings you have saved with Google Drive for Mac/PC as well as the integrated Google Photos desktop uploader will carry over when Backup and Sync releases.

Google says G Suite customers - those who pay for Google's cloud-driven apps and services - should stick with Drive for Mac/PC until a new solution built for enterprise, called Drive File Stream, launches in full later in the year.

Likely the biggest downside to Backup and Sync is space. Free Drive storage is capped at 15GB, so the more files you have backing up into Drive, the faster that no-fee space will be gobbled up.

Google didn't release storage specifics for Backup and Sync yet, but we'll update when we learn more details.