PS3 now the top device for Netflix streaming to a TV

Netflix and Sony have announced that the PlayStation 3 console is now the number one device worldwide for Instant Streaming to the TV.

The landmark, which Sony proudly proclaimed on its PlayStation US blog, puts the PS3 above the Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii and all other connected devices like the Apple TV and Roku solutions.

In fact, viewing on the PS3 was so popular that streaming figures even outshone the PC to become the number one device overall, during certain periods in 2012.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the PS3 is a great fit for his company as it allows for the seamless roll out of its newest and most advanced features.

More firsts

He said in a statement: "PS3 is our largest TV-connected platform in terms of Netflix viewing, and this year, at times, even surpassed the PC in hours of Netflix enjoyment to become our number one platform overall.

"PS3 is a natural fit for Netflix in terms of developing and first deploying our most advanced features. We can transparently update our application with new features on a daily basis, and through the free PlayStation Network, people around the world can sign up for Netflix directly from their PS3."

The PS3 Netflix app was the first console to get Netflix' full 1080p video streaming with Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 Surround Sound, on device sign-up and second screen controls.

"PS3 is currently the only platform to experience a new voice user interface called "Max" that's currently being tested," the blog post added.

No additional subscription required

Sony, of course, has a built-in advantage over its main rival the Xbox 360 through the free PlayStation Network.

Xbox 360 owners, although much greater in number, have to pay for an Xbox LIVE gold subscription before they can access apps like Netflix.