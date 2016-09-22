Nintendo NX will let developers 'take more risks'

The rumored March release for Nintendo's NX is drawing ever closer, yet solid information on the console is still fairly thin on the ground.

Fortunately Ubisoft's CEO, Yves Guillemot, has shared his thoughts on the machine, giving those desperately waiting for news something to feel excited about.

According to Gamespot, during a recent Ubisoft presentation Guillemot called the NX "a fantastic machine."

A chance to be creative

As far as giving any hints as to what the console will be like Guillemot didn't reveal much other than that "It's really a new approach, it's really Nintendo, [which is] coming with something new again" and that Ubisoft "love it."

What will be really interesting is seeing what Ubisoft decide to do with this new hardware. When the Wii U was released, Ubisoft were one of the few third-party developers to get behind Nintendo's console at launch, releasing ZombiU.

Guillemot said this is because as a developer Ubisoft enjoys disruptions in the hardware business, using them to "take more risks."

When Gamespot asked what Ubisoft was developing for the NX specifically, he revealed that the company is working on "some [other] projects" aside from the already revealed Just Dance title.

By developing games especially for this new hardware Guillemot said that Ubisoft would be able to "come up with something we have never done before because we know that if we are the first there, people will try our game and maybe we'll be able to get into that new genre."

The NX must be offering something innovative to make Ubisoft take their foot off the pedal of the Assassin's Creed franchise. Hopefully more third party developers feel the same way about the console to give it the strong software lineup it'll need.

Something also interesting to note is that whilst Guillemot was very positive about taking risks with new hardware, he added "if you try something a little new and it's not perfect, you come back quickly to what you know and works." Whether this means trying new genres or developing for the NX console altogether is unclear but will certainly be interesting to find out which.