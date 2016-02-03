8 reasons why I can't wait for the PC Gamer Weekender

What you are about to read is supporting The PC Gamer Weekender, a gaming event set to be staged by techradar's sister publication PC Gamer on March 5 – 6 in London's stunning Old Truman Brewery.

Update: Tickets to the PC Gamer Weekender are now available at a new price of £9.99, or £24.99 for a Weekend Ticket. For more information and to buy, click here.

As a PC gamer, I'm often disappointed that there aren't many events dedicated to my favourite hobby – it's almost as if people think we spend most of our time indoors playing games. The flip side is that when an event like the PC Gamer Weekender comes around, it feels like all of my Half-Life 3s have come at once.

From exclusive gameplay sessions to ogling the latest in cutting-edge PC gaming hardware, here are 10 reasons why I'm guarding my entry ticket like a record killstreak (and why you should get one too). You can book your tickets here.