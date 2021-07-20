Trending

Fujitsu UH-X series of lightweight laptops launched in India

Available in convertible and clamshell form factors

Fujitsu UH-X
(Image credit: FCCL)

Fujitsu, the Japanese tech giant, entered the Indian laptop market today with the launch of two thin and light machines — the Fujitsu UH-X and UH-X Convertible.

While FCCL (Fujitsu Client Computing Limited) is a joint venture between Fujitsu and Lenovo, the Indian operation will be independent of the latter. The company is hoping to get a piece of the growing premium laptop segment with computers that focus on design and craftsmanship. In fact, the Fujifilm UH-X is India’s lightest notebook at 878g while the Fujifilm UH-X Convertible 2-in-1 is the lightest convertible at 997g. 

The two laptops will be available on Amazon during Prime Day, starting at midnight on July 26. They will come with 2 years of warranty and Flex will be the authorized service provider. The Fujifilm UH-X is priced at Rs 80,999 while the Fujifilm UH-X Convertible is priced at Rs 86,999. Only a single configuration will be available.

(Image credit: FCCL)

Apart from the design, most of the specifications are common between the two machines. The Fujitsu UH-X series is powered by the latest 11th gen Intel Core i7 chipsets (up to 4.7GHz) with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB / 1TB of SSD storage. Thunderbolt 4.0, Wi-Fi 6/6e and USB Type-C fast charging are also available.

They come with 13.3-inch anti-glare IGZO touchscreens with Full HD resolution, 400 nits of brightness, 100% coverage of the sRGB colour space, and thin bezels on three sides. There’s also a webcam on the top with infrared cameras for facial recognition and Windows Hello. On the audio front, they come with quad stereo speakers with Dirac panorama sound, and noise-cancelling microphones.

The new Fujifilm laptops also come with stylus support with a Wacom Active pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. There’s also a shortcut button to launch the notes app. The power button has an embedded fingerprint scanner as well. A 50Wh battery runs the show, which is claimed to provide 11 hours of battery life.

