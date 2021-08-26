Fitbit Charge 5: A premium fitness tracker with an AMOLED Display & ECG sensor

Following numerous leaks and speculations, Google-owned Fitbit has introduced its latest fitness tracker – the Fitbit Charge 5 in India.

This new wearable is the company’s most advanced fitness wearable that can track more than 500 workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions apart from various health and fitness tracking features like stress, heart health and sleep etc.

The new smart fitness tracker comes with a lot of upgrades over its predecessor – most notably a colourful and touch-sensitive AMOLED display and a sleek new design.

Fitbit Charge 5 price and availability in India

This new fitness tracker was launched globally yesterday and is made available in India as well. The price of the Fitbit Charge 5 has been set at Rs. 14,999 and will come bundled with 6-months of complimentary Fitbit premium membership.

Fitbit Charge 5 is available in multiple colour variants including Graphite/ Black, Platinum/ Steel Blue, and Soft Gold/ Lunar White. And while the Fitbit Charge 5 can be pre-booked in various countries starting August 25, it will be available in India later this year can be bought from Fitbit’s official online store.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is available in multiple colour combinations including Graphite/ Black, Platinum/ Steel Blue, and Soft Gold/ Lunar White.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Charge 5 specs and features

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a modern and advanced fitness tracker that comes with a 1.04-inch colour AMOLED panel with an always-on mode. The fitness tracker doesn’t have any physical buttons and you can interact with the watch using the touch-sensitive display.

The company says that the Charge 5 comes with an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the display based on the surroundings. This not only helps in increasing the battery life but also makes it easier for you to check out the stats during the workouts.

It is Fitbit’s first-ever fitness-band styled tracker to come with an ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor and allows you to conduct on-sport check by just touching the metal frame for 30 seconds. While this feature will be activated at a later date, however, the reports generated by this tracker can help detect Atrial Fibrillation.

Another interesting feature of this fitness tracker is its skin temperature sensor which helps you to track stress levels. This DA (electrodermal activity) sensor tracks changes in your skin temperature and users who find their stress levels high can use one of the over 200 mindfulness sessions available on the band.

Other key features of the Fitbit Charge 5 include built-in GPS to track outdoor activities, 20 exercise modes (Fitbit Premium has over 200 modes), automatic exercise recognition, and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and Resting Heart Rate (RHR) sensor. It also comes with a blood oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2) and is water-resistant up to 50m.