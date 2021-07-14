FIFA 22 on PC won’t feature EA’s next-gen animation tech, and players aren’t happy

EA has confirmed that the upcoming FIFA 22 on PC won’t feature the gaming giant’s new HyperMotion technology, which uses advanced motion capture and machine learning to overhaul the game’s animation system.

The company has confirmed that HyperMotion technology will only be available on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) and Google Stadia.

It’s another example of EA breaking parity between platforms, with last year’s FIFA 21 on PC also missing out on key features that were present in the next-gen console versions.

HyperMotion technology is FIFA 22’s biggest draw this year, as it utilizes machine learning and Xsens motion capture suits to deliver revolutionary animation technology, transforming players’ movement. It means FIFA 22 will include over 4,000 new animations, and should provide a more organic experience for players to enjoy.

In an interview with Eurogamer last year, FIFA 21 executive producer Aaron McHardy said the company wanted to keep a low minimum spec for FIFA so it could “open doors”, and be more inclusive of FIFA PC gamers playing on devices with more entry-level specs.

PC gamers cry foul

Not surprisingly though, EA’s decision has annoyed many PC gamers, with some taking to Reddit and Twitter to vent their frustration.

It’s understandable that PC gamers would be upset by EA’s decision to hold back key features from the PC version of a title, particularly giving the ever-improving capabilities of gaming rigs.

However, PC gamers aren’t the only ones that have issues with FIFA 21. Though EA hopes HyperMotion will be a revolutionary new technology, it won’t necessarily address the glaring issues with yearly FIFA iterations that seem to occur across all gaming platforms.

Those issues include the pay-to-win nature of FIFA Ultimate Team, and the lack of attention to overhauling Career Mode. It’s the reason FIFA 21 received a mixed 72 Metacritic score, and we’ll have to wait to see if FIFA 22 will bring much-needed innovations to the series.