Enhance your travel experience with these five piece of tech
Hassle-free travelling
Gadgets have become an integral part of our life. They enhance our lifestyle and productivity. While traveling, we need to make sure we carry right set of gadgets kit for simpler and hassle-free travel. Here are our top five gadgets that you need to carry during travel.
Mi 20000 mAh Power Bank
The large capacity power bank from Xiaomi ensures you don't run out of battery on your other gadgets like smartphone, Bluetooth speakers, etc. It houses premium Lithium-ion polymer batteries supplied by Panasonic/LG. It comes with dual USB ports with up to 5.1V/3.6A output so that you can charge two devices simultaneously.
Priced at Rs- 2,199
Amkette Pocket
Music is an essential companion during travel. However, carrying large Bluetooth speakers is cumbersome. Amkette Pocket comes to your rescue as it is very light and portable Bluetooth speaker. It comes with built in MP3, FM radio, USB/SD card playback, rechargeable and replaceable battery with 12 Hours backup and a LED digital clock. The built-in torch helps you during a blackout. It can also be connected to laptops and PCs through USB port so you can listen to that playlist uninterrupted.
Priced at Rs- 1,995
Skullcandy S5URJW-546 Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Mic
The over the head Bluetooth headset looks elegant and stylish. It is very comfortable and light; however, it is not foldable. It is available in multiple color options like White, Blue, and Black. It provides a good bass response so you would go to deep thoughts while listening music through it during the travel. Three buttons placed on the right speaker are responsive and easy to operate.
Priced at Rs- 3,799
Mi Selfie Stick
Photos capture our memorable moments of our travel. When going with a group, taking selfies is the most exciting part. However, everyone cannot fit in the camera frame. To accommodate as many people as possible, you should definitely carry Mi Selfie Stick. Weighing at just 132g, it is light, foldable, and portable. The 270-degree rotatable head helps you to get the desired selfie snap. You just need to plug your phone or camera using the 3.5mm audio jack and press the physical shutter button on the handle to start clicking pictures.
Priced at Rs. 699
Opera Max
While traveling, we hardly find any Wi-Fi Hotspots in India. So we have to use our mobile data that comes at a hefty price. Opera Max data management app compresses and saves mobile data. It comes with 'App management' feature that keeps a check on data consumed by an app. It operates in the background and can save up to 60% mobile data. Opera Max essentially helps you access double the content on your existing data plan.