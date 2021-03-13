England vs France live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 online from anywhere

Widely seen as a potential title decider ahead of the tournament, England vs France has taken on a very different complexion after two defeats in three for Eddie Jones' men. Their title defence is all but over, but England could still spoil France's Six Nations in Le Crunch today. Read on for how to get an England vs France live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online right now - including for free across the UK and in Ireland.

This has been a miserable tournament for England, who have most obviously lacked discipline in their performances - though things can still get worse. Les Bleus, meanwhile, have looked like champions in waiting before a Covid-enforced match postponement disrupted their flow.

Last year's Player of the Championship, Antoine Dupont, has once again been the early standout of the Six Nations. Italy and Ireland haven't had an answer for the stupendously talented French scrum-half, who could run riot again today if England are unable to counter him.

The star Les Bleus duo of centre Virimi Vakatawa and fly-half Romain Ntamack are also set to make their first appearances of the tournament this afternoon, having recovered from a knee injury and a fractured jaw, respectively.

France haven't beaten England at Twickenham in Six Nations rugby action for 16 years, but they now have a golden opportunity to end that losing streak in style. Follow our guide below as we explain all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch England vs France FREE online today.

Related: how to watch a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch England vs France: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that England vs France is being shown live exclusively on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs France kicks off at 4.45pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 1.30pm. Not in the UK for the 2021 Six Nations? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. The VPN we recommend to watch England vs France from abroad is currently working well with ITV Hub and other UK streaming services, based on recent 2021 testing by our software experts.

How to live stream England vs France if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's England, Ireland or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs France from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch England vs France FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

NBC Sports once again has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US, which used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. No more. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch England vs France without paying a cent. The game kicks off at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Outside of the US? Don't forget that American residents abroad can still tune in just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN. Our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN we recommend to watch England vs France from abroad working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

How to watch England vs France: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a very late night, subscription service beIN Sports is showing England vs France in Australia. The game kicks off at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN Sports' coverage gets underway at 3.35am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN with a standalone subscription - Foxtel's streaming-only platform Kayo Sports is showing England vs France today. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, it offers a FREE 14-day trial, so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached.

How to watch England vs France FREE: live stream Six Nations in Ireland

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the England vs France game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 4.30pm this Saturday. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch England vs France: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. You're in for an early start for the England vs France game, which kicks off at 5.15am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

England vs France live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The England vs France game kicks off at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday morning, and you can tune in for free, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.