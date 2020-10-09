Early Prime Day deals live now: cheapest-ever Echo Show 5 now $45, Nintendo Switch in stock and more

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but Amazon is already launching plenty of early Prime Day 2020 deals in time for the weekend.

That means you can save on everything from MacBooks to AirPods, to Nintendo Switch and Amazon Echo devices ahead of the official October 13 kick-off date. The best part is we're bringing you all the best early Prime Day deals right here.

We're seeing the lowest price ever on the Amazon Echo Show 5, with a $45 discount reserved for Prime Members.

However, you can also pick up two Amazon Echo Spot displays for $110 off right now as well. In fact, we're seeing an excellent early supply of Echo deals this weekend - which is to be expected.

If your home's already smart enough, you'll also find plenty of savings elsewhere. Amazon has launched a range of early Prime Day deals on Apple products and the Nintendo Switch is finally back in stock.

Remember, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals come October 13, but luckily there's a 30 day free trial available right now. We're rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day deals available now just below.

The best early Prime Day deals available now

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can already save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera ahead of the rest of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals next week. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision.

Amazon Echo Dot: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is available for $10 less this weekend, but we've seen lower prices in recent days. That means you'll want to keep an eye on this particular device over the next few days as it usually offers one of the best Prime Day deals going - especially if the new model appears.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this weekend. That means you can save $45 on this smart display well ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day sales event.

Amazon Echo Spot x2: $259.98 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $110 off the original price when you buy two Amazon Echo Spot displays with promo code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout. If you only need the one, however, you can still take $40 off the original price, bringing it down from $129.99 to $89.99.

Shark ION robot vacuum: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Shark ION robot vacuum comes in $70 cheaper at Amazon this weekend. Complete with 120 minute runtime battery and powerful cleaning for a range of floor types, this $150 price tag is the cheapest this robot vacuum has ever been.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon reigned supreme on Apple Watch deals this year, and you've got another chance to grab the Series 3 for its all-time low price this weekend, before the Prime Day crowds appear. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but has managed to hold onto this $219 final cost a lot longer. A $30 price drop returns these Pros down to their lowest ever price at Amazon this weekend.

All-new Toshiba 43-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 43-inch display offers Fire TV functionality, but the new 2020 model brings Dolby Vision HDR to a fantastic low price point this weekend. You're saving $100 here, leaving us with a $229 final cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $70 off ahead of Prime Day, and with 64GB of storage and the S Pen included as well, that's a lot of value. Plus, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).

Nintendo Switch: $299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock, but this is going to move quickly. We've seen stock holding a little steadier over the last few weeks, but this is still going to be a race to checkout if stock holds out for the main event, so we'd get in there as soon as possible. You'll also find the Animal Crossing edition available for this price as well.

More Amazon Echo early Prime Day deals

You'll find all the lowest Amazon Echo prices from around the web right here. Other retailers do enjoy a price war over Amazon Prime Day, and this year's all the more competitive. That means you'll want to keep an eye on the competition to get the best possible deals out there.